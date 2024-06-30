Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 288,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,016. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

