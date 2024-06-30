Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.64. 1,914,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

