Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,655 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

