Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 10.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 991,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
