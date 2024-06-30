Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VMBS opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
