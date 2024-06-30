Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

