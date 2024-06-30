Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 23.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $106,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

