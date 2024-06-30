Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 625,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

