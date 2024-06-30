Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Cut by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.54. 625,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.