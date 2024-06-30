Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s 9th Largest Position

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 1.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $251,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,660,000 after purchasing an additional 385,608 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.99. 1,851,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

