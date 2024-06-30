Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,790.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 48,101 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average is $216.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

