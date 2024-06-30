Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.04. The company had a trading volume of 414,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,560. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

