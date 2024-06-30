Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $182.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

