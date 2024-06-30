Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 4,824,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

