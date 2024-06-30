Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Lifted by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 2,669,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

