Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 495,265 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.