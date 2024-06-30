Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 495,265 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
