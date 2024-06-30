Verge Price Tops $0.0042 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. Verge has a market capitalization of $68.57 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,918.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.18 or 0.00633381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00120536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00038033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00270925 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00072081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

