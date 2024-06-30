Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verint Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,334,040.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,334,040.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 507,043 shares of company stock worth $16,725,138 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after buying an additional 185,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $18,601,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Verint Systems by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.