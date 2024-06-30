VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UEVM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $188.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.2734 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:UEVM Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

