Vicus Capital Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $893,336,000 after buying an additional 1,780,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,387 shares of company stock worth $151,174,635. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $257.10. 12,619,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.