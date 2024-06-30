Vicus Capital Acquires New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $34,508,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP boosted its position in Workday by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

Workday stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.31.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $15,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,039,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,713 shares of company stock worth $109,278,793. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

