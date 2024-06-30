Vicus Capital Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

FNDA opened at $54.92 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

