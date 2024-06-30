Vicus Capital Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,870,000.

ITA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.05. 239,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

