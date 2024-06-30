Vicus Capital Makes New $279,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $176.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average is $164.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,779,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,297,126. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

