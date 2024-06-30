Vicus Capital Purchases 1,602 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDFree Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.52% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 630.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $24.62.

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

