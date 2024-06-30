Vicus Capital Purchases 300 Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Vicus Capital increased its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Get Inspire Global Hope ETF alerts:

Inspire Global Hope ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLES stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.