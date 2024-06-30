Vicus Capital Purchases New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE DFS opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.77. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.