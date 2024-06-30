Vicus Capital Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS USMV opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.