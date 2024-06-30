Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.05.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.