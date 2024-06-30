Vicus Capital Sells 1,438 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned 0.33% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock remained flat at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,627 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

