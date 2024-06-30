Vicus Capital Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $487.20 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.58 and a 200-day moving average of $526.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.