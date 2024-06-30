Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 498,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,366 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,897,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

