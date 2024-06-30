WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,833. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.