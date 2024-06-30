Wedbush Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 151.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,618,862 shares of company stock valued at $501,046,742. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth $334,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

