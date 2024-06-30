Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,531. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.81.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.