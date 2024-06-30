Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 81.7% in June

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EAD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,531. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 478,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 325,952 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

