Wells Fargo & Company Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $115.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.37.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,986 shares of company stock worth $7,240,292. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,248,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

