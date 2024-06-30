Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOWL. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.62. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

