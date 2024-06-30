Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 199.0% in June

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 199.0% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

EHI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.05. 52,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,778. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

