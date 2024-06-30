White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Director Acquires C$12,500.00 in Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

David D’onofrio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, David D’onofrio bought 50,000 shares of White Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

WGO stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.85 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.52. White Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

