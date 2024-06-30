Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $262.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.56. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

