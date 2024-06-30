Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 203,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 392.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $73,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
IWB traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.54. 5,820,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $300.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
