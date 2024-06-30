Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,781,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

