Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walt Disney by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.29. 21,439,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.