Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average is $177.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.