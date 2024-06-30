Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.