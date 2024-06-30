Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $167.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average is $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.2318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

