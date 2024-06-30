Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.14.

Get Workiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Workiva Stock Down 0.7 %

WK stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 58.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,642,000 after buying an additional 492,945 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,581,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after buying an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 21.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,047,000 after buying an additional 203,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.