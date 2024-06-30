World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $146.67 million and $1.18 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00045455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000121 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,874,515 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

