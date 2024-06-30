WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
WPP Stock Down 2.2 %
LON:WPP opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 797.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 763.76. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.
WPP Company Profile
