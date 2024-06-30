WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:WPP opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 797.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 763.76. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

